OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $95.30 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $95.30 million and approximately $37.12 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

