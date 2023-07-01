Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Up 350.0% in June

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONBPP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 70,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.