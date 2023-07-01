ODonnell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $243.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $244.26. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

