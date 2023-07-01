Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.87). Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 63,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.90).

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £123.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.47.

Get Octopus AIM VCT alerts:

Octopus AIM VCT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,463.41%.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.