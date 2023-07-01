Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 766.83 ($9.75).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.99) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.72) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Price Performance

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 568 ($7.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 446.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 546.16. The company has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,051.85 and a beta of 1.23. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 342 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 989.60 ($12.58).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.