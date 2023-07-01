Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,284 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. 749,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

