NXM (NXM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,409.61 or 1.00032150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002155 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

