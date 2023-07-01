nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sells $132,450.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

