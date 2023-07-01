Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter.
BXMX opened at $13.37 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
