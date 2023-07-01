Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

