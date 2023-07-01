Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.43. 10,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,185. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 82.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

