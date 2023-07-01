Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.43. 10,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,185. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
