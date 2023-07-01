Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, a growth of 293.1% from the May 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 257,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,948,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 535,487 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 912,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 140,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 472,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Articles

