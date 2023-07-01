Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, a growth of 293.1% from the May 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 257,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.57.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
