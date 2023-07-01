Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NOM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 4,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

