Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,796,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 331,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132,783 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

