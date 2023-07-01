Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 286.4% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Nutriband Trading Up 5.6 %
NTRB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 7,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Nutriband has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 52.80% and a negative net margin of 231.31%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nutriband
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
