Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 286.4% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nutriband Trading Up 5.6 %

NTRB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 7,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Nutriband has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 52.80% and a negative net margin of 231.31%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband

About Nutriband

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutriband in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.