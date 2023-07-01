Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Down 2.9%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 11,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$67.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 11.95.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. The company engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

