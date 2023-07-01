Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $51.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. TD Cowen downgraded Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Novavax by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 1,572.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Price Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.43 on Friday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $641.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

