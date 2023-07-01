Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NVS stock opened at $100.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $3,065,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 545,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

