Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
NVS stock opened at $100.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $3,065,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 545,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
