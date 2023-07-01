Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRSO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,606. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

