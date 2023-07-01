Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 144.4% in June

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.56.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

(Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.