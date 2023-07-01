Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Nordson Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $248.18 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $195.28 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.07 and a 200-day moving average of $227.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

