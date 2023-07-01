Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Trading Up 0.1%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

