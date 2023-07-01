NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in June

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNGPF remained flat at $36.74 on Friday. 184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

See Also

