Nkarta, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nkarta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

