Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nissan Motor Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 60,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NSANY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

