NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,629,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

