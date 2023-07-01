NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.33.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $35,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
