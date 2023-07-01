NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICEFree Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $35,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Stock Up 0.8 %

NICE opened at $206.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.01. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

(Free Report

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.