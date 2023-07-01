NFT Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $659,975.45 and approximately $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020282 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,553.70 or 0.99993644 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

