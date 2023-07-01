NFT (NFT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.84

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $659,975.45 and approximately $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,469.71 or 0.99968497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

