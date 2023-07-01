NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFYEF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NFI Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

