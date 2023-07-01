NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Up 20%

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Free Report) were up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 111,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 78,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

NEXE Innovations Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

