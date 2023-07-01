Newmont (TSE:NGT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$55.60 and last traded at C$55.53. 117,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 138,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.89 billion, a PE ratio of -59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( TSE:NGT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 4.329296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -226.32%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.