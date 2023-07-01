Newmont (TSE:NGT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$55.60 and last traded at C$55.53. 117,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 138,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Newmont Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.89 billion, a PE ratio of -59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -226.32%.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
Featured Stories
