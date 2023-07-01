NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Short Interest Up 84.6% in June

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 733,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMSW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 2,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on research and development of transformative therapies for metabolic diseases and Alzheimer's disease. The company develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which transports cholesterol from high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

