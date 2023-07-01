New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Trading 2.2% Higher

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.58. 2,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.