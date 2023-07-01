New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $49.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

