NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 554,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NeuBase Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NBSE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 40,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.00.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
