NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 554,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NeuBase Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NBSE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 40,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuBase Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.