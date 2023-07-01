Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $440.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.68 and a 200-day moving average of $344.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

