Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.31 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $124.14 million and $5.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,387.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00350840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.96 or 0.00960602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00553480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00176384 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,880,256,112 coins and its circulating supply is 41,290,978,943 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.