NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $1.46 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $68.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004785 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,937,881 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 926,937,881 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.36782965 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $100,097,232.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

