NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00004842 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $68.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,937,881 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 926,937,881 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.36782965 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $100,097,232.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.