Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $17.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

(Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.