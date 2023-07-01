Navalign LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.09 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

