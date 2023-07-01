Navalign LLC Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Navalign LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock opened at $427.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.60 and a 200-day moving average of $373.51. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $315.78 and a 12 month high of $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.