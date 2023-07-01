Navalign LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

