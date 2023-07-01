Navalign LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.