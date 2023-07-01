Navalign LLC Buys 706 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

