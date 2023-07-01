Navalign LLC Buys 198 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

