Navalign LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Shares of TSLA opened at $261.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

