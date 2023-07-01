Navalign LLC Acquires 11,695 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.1% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,562,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

