Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Down 43.0% in June

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,086,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGS. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.